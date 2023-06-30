Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Minister Vijay Daryanani. SUR
Port minister opens Maritime Week

SUR in English

Friday, 30 June 2023, 11:28

Gibraltar's Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, opened Maritime Week in Gibraltar at the Sunborn Hotel on Tuesday. This is the third conference since the event was launched in June 2019 and delegates have come from Singapore, Maldives, Malta and other maritime jurisdictions.

Minister Daryanani spoke of Gibraltar's strategic location, the importance of the maritime industry and heritage during the opening.

"Maritime Week serves as the perfect platform for us to recognise the invaluable contributions made by the maritime industry to our local economy and the global trade network. It is great to see people from abroad participating," said the minister.

