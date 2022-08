Police seize nitrous oxide gas canisters Detectives from the Rock's drug squad took almost 700 canisters of the substance, which were transported on a Gibraltar-registered car

Detectives from the RGP Drug Squad recently seized 672 canisters of nitrous oxide gas which were being carried in a Gibraltar-registered car. Acting on information received, they intercepted the vehicle in the area of Grand Parade. The driver, 23, was arrested for possession of a prohibited import. This was the largest quantity of nitrous oxide gas to have been found and confiscated locally.