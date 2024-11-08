Police officers on the Rock flaunt facial fuzz for men's health

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:09

A group of nine officers from Response Team 2 of the Royal Gibraltar Police have been growing their moustaches for Movember.

This annual event aims to raise money for men's health issues - in particular mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

For anyone wishing to donate to the cause, there will be a charity collection box in the reception at New 'Mo' House. To donate online, visit: https://shorturl.at/dLlTy