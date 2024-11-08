Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fund-raising officers. SUR
Police officers on the Rock flaunt facial fuzz for men&#039;s health
Movember

Police officers on the Rock flaunt facial fuzz for men's health

A group of nine officers from Response Team 2 of the Royal Gibraltar Police have been growing their moustaches for Movember

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:09

A group of nine officers from Response Team 2 of the Royal Gibraltar Police have been growing their moustaches for Movember.

This annual event aims to raise money for men's health issues - in particular mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

For anyone wishing to donate to the cause, there will be a charity collection box in the reception at New 'Mo' House. To donate online, visit: https://shorturl.at/dLlTy

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets
  2. 2 On the mountain roads inland from the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed
  4. 4 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  5. 5 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  6. 6 Critical situation following the devastating flooding in Valencia: the great swamp of Paiporta
  7. 7 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  8. 8 Valencia begins to slowly pick up the pieces after deadly 'Dana' storm
  9. 9 Southern Spain, the perfect place to work remotely
  10. 10 Fuengirola promotes local NGOs with second-hand charity market

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police officers on the Rock flaunt facial fuzz for men's health