Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
Gibraltar

Police officers to appear in court for misconduct

A video dating back to 2019 was discovered which shows a member of the public allegedly being assaulted by several police officers

SUR in English

Monday, 19 May 2025, 11:21

Four Royal Gibraltar Police Officers are due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 19 May.

Police Sergeant Lionel Gomez, 34; Police Sergeant Daniel Fendley, 43; Police Constable Colin Tester, 28; Police Constable Christopher Catania, 36; and former Police Constable Antony Gaul, 51 were reported for the offence of Misconduct in Public Office.

This followed an internal investigation conducted by the RGP’s Professional Standards Department.

The investigation was instigated after the discovery of a video dating back to 2019 during the course of a separate internal investigation, which shows a member of the public allegedly being assaulted by several police officers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital
  2. 2 Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
  3. 3 La Concepción reservoir near Marbella is full
  4. 4 Dear Ursula
  5. 5 Malaga Virgin travels to Rome for jubilee procession
  6. 6 Popular Ruta del Rock returns to various venues in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June
  8. 8 Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper
  9. 9 International cello and piano duo to perfom three concerts in Malaga and Cadiz provinces
  10. 10 Fuengirola town hall responds to needs of nearly 350 vulnerable families during first quarter of 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police officers to appear in court for misconduct