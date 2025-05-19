Police officers to appear in court for misconduct

SUR in English Monday, 19 May 2025, 11:21 | Updated 11:32h. Compartir

Four Royal Gibraltar Police Officers are due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 19 May.

Police Sergeant Lionel Gomez, 34; Police Sergeant Daniel Fendley, 43; Police Constable Colin Tester, 28; Police Constable Christopher Catania, 36; and former Police Constable Antony Gaul, 51 were reported for the offence of Misconduct in Public Office.

This followed an internal investigation conducted by the RGP’s Professional Standards Department.

The investigation was instigated after the discovery of a video dating back to 2019 during the course of a separate internal investigation, which shows a member of the public allegedly being assaulted by several police officers.