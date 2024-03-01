Police launch special operation on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 1 March 2024, 15:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

On Wednesday this week, Royal Gibraltar Police officers ran a special operation across the Rock to tackle traffic issues, anti-social behaviour and outstanding arrest warrants with a short-sharp blast

Nicknamed Operation Emerald, phase one saw nine individuals arrested for outstanding fines, investigations and other court matters, a police statement said.

Phase two saw officers focus their attention on safer roads. Several drivers were stopped and spoken to regarding different motoring offences. Of the 22 persons stopped, 17 had been using their mobile phones whilst driving.

In phase three, officers deployed into the Glacis Estate to engage with members of the community and reassure them about the fight against crime.