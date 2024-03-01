Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An officer at work this week. RGP
Police launch special operation on the Rock
Nicknamed Operation Emerald, phase one saw nine individuals arrested for outstanding fines, investigations and other court matters, a police statement said

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 1 March 2024, 15:17

On Wednesday this week, Royal Gibraltar Police officers ran a special operation across the Rock to tackle traffic issues, anti-social behaviour and outstanding arrest warrants with a short-sharp blast

Nicknamed Operation Emerald, phase one saw nine individuals arrested for outstanding fines, investigations and other court matters, a police statement said.

Phase two saw officers focus their attention on safer roads. Several drivers were stopped and spoken to regarding different motoring offences. Of the 22 persons stopped, 17 had been using their mobile phones whilst driving.

In phase three, officers deployed into the Glacis Estate to engage with members of the community and reassure them about the fight against crime.

