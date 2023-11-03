Otter death on the Rock: drivers asked to be more vigilant

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

A dead European Otter found near the Small Boats Marina in Gibraltar that was killed by a vehicle.

Minister for Environment John Cortes said, "I ask drivers everywhere to please be vigilant. Otters in our port were unheard of just a few years ago. We have seen a great increase in the diversity of wildlife living in Gibraltar Port in recent years which can only be a good sign of the state of our waters."