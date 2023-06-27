Operation to lift OS 35 bow begins off Gibraltar

Sections
The Captain of the Port of Gibraltar has confirmed that the operation to lift the bow of the bulk carrier OS 35 commenced on Tuesday morning, 27 June. This follows the deployment of preventive booms on Monday, reported the port authority.
This delicate operation is enabled by the current window of good weather that allows it to take place safely.
The refloating of the stern section of the OS 35, which sank in August last year, took place last week.
