A team of Royal Gibraltar Police officers will be towing a police van 3.5km around the streets of Gib this Saturday in aid of charity. Eight new recruits will pull the van from Casemates Square at 10.30am before returning around an hour and a half later. The fundraiser forms part of the RGP's annual Family Fun Day organised by the trainee officers and held between 11am and 4pm in Casemates Square.