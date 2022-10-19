Ocean Village Frozen-themed fun day raises over £800 for Gibraltar Samaritans Nearly 100 children and parents enjoyed a fun-packed day which was organised to raise funds for a very important local cause

On Saturday 15 October Ocean Village hosted a Frozen-themed fun day in aid of the Gibraltar Samaritans (GibSams), to mark the organisation's fifth anniversary.

Almost 100 children and parents took part in the activities, which included an enchanted treasure hunt around the Marina with Ana, Elsa and even Spiderman, face painting from Monique’s Art Face Painting, Fitness and Arts & Crafts with Alexa Donovan and her helpers, and the treasure hunt which drew crowds of excited children clamouring to find the clues located in the different restaurants. The treasure, when they eventually found it, was valuable indeed: a Frozen-themed box of treats!

An acoustic concert outside Café Fresco featured fantastic local talent E.V.E, Nicky Borda, Jesse Sampere and Jason Belilo, who all drew a large appreciative audience.

This was a day for having fun, but the money raised was for a serious cause: the Gibraltar Samaritans provide a confidential hotline which offers a free listening service to anyone experiencing distress, despair, and suicidal thoughts. The GibSams phone number is 116123.

Brenda Cuby, CEO of Gib Sams said after the event, “GibSams are very grateful to Ocean Village and especially Emilia for organising a fantastic Family Fun Day with Treasure Hunt. Raising funds and awareness of the essential work we do is so important and reaching a family audience like we did with the Family Fun Day gives us an opportunity to meet members of our community that we may not reach otherwise”.