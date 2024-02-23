Newcastle University nutrition survey needs volunteers

Sections
Registered Dietitian and Doctoral candidate at the Department of Population Health Sciences at Newcastle University, Hannah Jones, is researching the dietary habits in a number of UK Overseas Territories including Bermuda, the Cayman, Falkland, Turks and Caicos Islands and Gibraltar.
"The main aim is to try to understand how people in Gibraltar eat, which foods and drinks they choose, their meal patterns, and their general health," Hannah Jones explained. Email Hannah Jones before 28 February for more information: h.jones19@newcastle.ac.uk
