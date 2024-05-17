New tour route on the Rock is created The alternative tour starts at the 100 Ton Gun, followed by Parsons Lodge and Europa Point Lighthouse. This will be followed by a visit to the Gorham's Cave Complex, the Alameda Botanical Gardens and finally the Gibraltar National Museum

SUR in English Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Gibraltar's ministries for the Environment and Tourism have been working together to set up an alternative tour group route around the Rock to traditional ones to encourage visitors to stay longer.

The alternative tour starts at the 100 Ton Gun, followed by Parsons Lodge, Europa Point Lighthouse (with a visit to Nun's Well if requested). This will be followed by a visit to the Gorham's Cave Complex, the Alameda Botanical Gardens and finally the Gibraltar National Museum. Tour operators were briefed this week on the new route.

Minister for Environment John Cortes said, "This new initiative will not only increase revenue but will also serve to decongest the nature reserve. The intention is to continue to diversify the product and introduce further tour options in coming years, especially showcasing our natural landscapes through these impressive locations."

Minister for Tourism Christian Santos said, "This initiative is a great step forwards with great work taking place across both ministries. The tour can be purchased on the nature reserve website as well as through local tour operators."