New step-free ramps in operation at Gibraltar airport

Gibraltar has unveiled new equipment at its airport to smooth passenger handling.

The Aviramps consist of a series of step-free ramps with low gradients that can be adjusted and provide obstacle-free access, helping travellers with reduced mobility and families with children.

Air Terminal Director Terence Lopez and Minister for Tourism and Equality Christian Santos visited the terminal this week to emphasise the Rock's commitment to access for all.