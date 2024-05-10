Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New step-free ramps in operation at Gibraltar airport
Aviramps consist of a series of step-free ramps with low gradients that can be adjusted and provide obstacle-free access, helping travellers with reduced mobility and families with children

SUR

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 May 2024, 14:20

Gibraltar has unveiled new equipment at its airport to smooth passenger handling.

The Aviramps consist of a series of step-free ramps with low gradients that can be adjusted and provide obstacle-free access, helping travellers with reduced mobility and families with children.

Air Terminal Director Terence Lopez and Minister for Tourism and Equality Christian Santos visited the terminal this week to emphasise the Rock's commitment to access for all.

