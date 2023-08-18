New RAF Gibraltar commander takes over

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 18 August 2023, 17:41
Compartir
Wing Commander Nel Doherty has handed over command of RAF Gibraltar to Wing Commander Tom Harvey. Wing Commander Doherty has served four years as Station Commander at the airbase in the British Overseas Territory. She returns to the UK to Standing Joint Command, Aldershot.
Wing Commander Tom Harvey has arrived from the Ministry of Defence, where he was responsible for UK military activity in Latin America and the Caribbean, including support to 10 of the 14 UK Overseas Territories.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.