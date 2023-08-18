New RAF Gibraltar commander takes over Wing Commander Tom Harvey has arrived from the Ministry of Defence, where he was responsible for UK military activity in Latin America and the Caribbean,

Wing Commander Nel Doherty has handed over command of RAF Gibraltar to Wing Commander Tom Harvey. Wing Commander Doherty has served four years as Station Commander at the airbase in the British Overseas Territory. She returns to the UK to Standing Joint Command, Aldershot.

