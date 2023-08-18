Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Wing Commander Nel Doherty hands over to Wing Commander Tom Harvey. SUR
New RAF Gibraltar commander takes over

New RAF Gibraltar commander takes over

Wing Commander Tom Harvey has arrived from the Ministry of Defence, where he was responsible for UK military activity in Latin America and the Caribbean,

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 18 August 2023, 17:41

Compartir

Wing Commander Nel Doherty has handed over command of RAF Gibraltar to Wing Commander Tom Harvey. Wing Commander Doherty has served four years as Station Commander at the airbase in the British Overseas Territory. She returns to the UK to Standing Joint Command, Aldershot.

Wing Commander Tom Harvey has arrived from the Ministry of Defence, where he was responsible for UK military activity in Latin America and the Caribbean, including support to 10 of the 14 UK Overseas Territories.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad