A new rest and picnic area created on Gibraltar's Upper Rock

As part of ongoing improvements to the Upper Rock, the Department of the Environment is creating a new rest and picnic area on the approaches to the Jews' Gate entrance.

The area, which was formerly used as a vehicle repair site, will provide benches and a picnic table for use by the public.

In the next few weeks there will be an accessibility ramp and path provided for wheelchair users and landscaping with native species of plants.