Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Owain Richards. SUR
New head of policing on the Rock announced
Law enforcement

New head of policing on the Rock announced

Owain Ceri Richards has been appointed as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), on the retirement of Richard Ullger

SUR

Gibraltar

Friday, 4 April 2025, 13:05

The governor of Gibraltar, Sir Ben Bathurst, acting on the advice of the Gibraltar Police Authority, has appointed Owain Ceri Richards as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), on the retirement of Richard Ullger. Owain Richards will start work on the 1 July for an initial term of four years.

Commander Richards brings nearly 30 years of policing experience in the UK across Dyfed-Powys Police and the Metropolitan Police. He began his career within rural communities in Wales in 1996, serving in both uniform and detective roles before transferring to London in 2015. As Chief Superintendent from 2021, he commanded Westminster borough - one of the UK's largest local policing units.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 How to evict the squatters from your property
  7. 7 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  8. 8 Why is life insurance important for people?
  9. 9 Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront
  10. 10 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New head of policing on the Rock announced