New head of policing on the Rock announced

The governor of Gibraltar, Sir Ben Bathurst, acting on the advice of the Gibraltar Police Authority, has appointed Owain Ceri Richards as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), on the retirement of Richard Ullger. Owain Richards will start work on the 1 July for an initial term of four years.

Commander Richards brings nearly 30 years of policing experience in the UK across Dyfed-Powys Police and the Metropolitan Police. He began his career within rural communities in Wales in 1996, serving in both uniform and detective roles before transferring to London in 2015. As Chief Superintendent from 2021, he commanded Westminster borough - one of the UK's largest local policing units.