EU negotiations over Gibraltar entering final stretch, chief minister says

Fabian Picardo, the chief minister of Gibraltar, referred to the negotiations over Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU "entering the final stretch" after a meeting with the UK's foreign secretary James Cleverly in London on Tuesday.

Deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who holds the government's Brexit portfolio, and attorney general Michael Llamas were also present at the meeting.

Describing James Cleverly as " a long-standing friend of Gibraltar", the chief minister said the meeting had been held to take stock of the negotiations, and that "Gibraltar can rest assured of his support".

As usual, no further details were given about the negotiations, what the current sticking points are or when it will be decided whether or not an agreement is possible. However, all recent comments have sounded positive and there are signs that the answer will be known once and for all before long.