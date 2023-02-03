Nature Reserve visits can now be booked online, thanks to new website The website places a strong emphasis on nature conservation, highlighting the extensive work that goes into maintaining the Reserve, its wildlife and sites

Gibraltar now has its first Nature Reserve website, which will enable people to book online and plan a tailor-made visit, whether they will be going on foot, bicycle or are thinking of taking a private tour.

The website, www.naturereserve.gi, was officially launched on Tuesday by the Minister for the Environment, Professor John Cortes, CEO Dr Liesl Mesilio and Senior Environment Officer Stephen Warr. As well as the online booking facility, it also has a wealth of information about the flora and fauna, history, culture and natural assets of Gibraltar.

It places a strong emphasis on nature conservation, highlighting the extensive work that goes into maintaining the Reserve, its wildlife and sites.

It also embraces corporate social responsibility and offers the chance to help support this maintenance through 'adopt an animal' programmes and corporate sponsorship partnerships.