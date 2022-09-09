National Day celebrations cancelled They have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The traditional National Day celebrations which were due to take place on Saturday 10 September have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Gibraltar government announced the cancellation in a statement immediately following the news that the Queen had passed away. All flags on official buildings in Gibraltar were lowered to fly at half-mast.

Gibraltar has entered a period of official mourning, together with the United Kingdom and rest of the Overseas Territories.

The chief minister and rest of the delegation who had been in London cut short their trip, which had been expected to last until Friday, and returned to the Rock.