Moroccan man to appear in court over series of bicycle thefts in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 31 March 2025, 20:06 Compartir

A 43-year-old man is set to appear before the Magistrates’ Court after being charged with stealing 13 bicycles in Gibraltar.

Ismael Hajjal Chairi, a Moroccan national residing in Algeciras, faces multiple charges, including going equipped for theft and attempted theft. He was arrested by Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officers on 5 February on suspicion of attempting to steal a bicycle.

An investigation conducted by Response Team officers and the Criminal Investigation Department led to Chairi being charged with a total of 15 offences. He was remanded at New Mole House last night ahead of his court appearance.

The thefts, which took place between December 2024 and February 2025, are estimated to have caused losses of approximately £10,000. Authorities continue to investigate the incidents as part of their ongoing efforts to tackle bicycle theft in Gibraltar.