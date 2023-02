More EU Treaty talks have taken place The Gibraltar government has stressed that contact between different parties is ongoing, and it still appears optimistic that a "safe and secure" Treaty can be agreed

There has been a sudden spurt of activity in the talks regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU, with discussions taking place in the past week in Madrid, London and then in Malaga. The Gibraltar government has stressed on several occasions that contact between different parties at different levels is ongoing, apart from the formal UK-EU negotiating rounds, and it still appears optimistic that a "safe and secure" Treaty can be agreed.