Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo. SUR
More than 50,000 euros found hidden in a vehicle crossing into Gibraltar at the border crossing point
Events

More than 50,000 euros found hidden in a vehicle crossing into Gibraltar at the border crossing point

The total amount seized was well in excess of the legally permitted amount undeclared

L. V.

Cádiz

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:12

Agents of the National Police, attached to the Land Border Group of the Border Post of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), have seized more than 50,000 euros in cash, distributed in various currencies, which had been hidden in different compartments of a vehicle with Gibraltarian number plates that was trying to leave the national territory towards the Rock.

The action took place as part of the routine security checks carried out at the La Línea de la Concepción border crossing.

After identifying the vehicle and its occupants, two Moroccan nationals, the agents proceeded to an inspection of the interior of the car, finding a total of 50,545 euros , 305 pounds sterling, equivalent to 355.06 euros, and 16,890 Moroccan dirhams, some 1,596.41 euros.

The money was hidden in different compartments and among personal belongings, without the bearers being able to justify its lawful origin or having made the obligatory declaration to the competent authorities.

The total amount seized was well above the legal threshold for the movement of undeclared means of payment across the border, which is 10,000 euros .

In view of these facts, and in application of Law 10/2010, of 28 April, on the Prevention of Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, as well as Organic Law 4/2015, of 30 March, on the Protection of Public Security, the money seized was seized.

The National Police has reminded citizens of the obligation to declare any movement of cash over 10,000 euros when crossing a border, in accordance with national and EU regulations, as well as the serious legal consequences of non-compliance.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More than 50,000 euros found hidden in a vehicle crossing into Gibraltar at the border crossing point