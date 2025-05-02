More than 50,000 euros found hidden in a vehicle crossing into Gibraltar at the border crossing point

L. V. Cádiz Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:12 Compartir

Agents of the National Police, attached to the Land Border Group of the Border Post of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), have seized more than 50,000 euros in cash, distributed in various currencies, which had been hidden in different compartments of a vehicle with Gibraltarian number plates that was trying to leave the national territory towards the Rock.

The action took place as part of the routine security checks carried out at the La Línea de la Concepción border crossing.

After identifying the vehicle and its occupants, two Moroccan nationals, the agents proceeded to an inspection of the interior of the car, finding a total of 50,545 euros , 305 pounds sterling, equivalent to 355.06 euros, and 16,890 Moroccan dirhams, some 1,596.41 euros.

The money was hidden in different compartments and among personal belongings, without the bearers being able to justify its lawful origin or having made the obligatory declaration to the competent authorities.

The total amount seized was well above the legal threshold for the movement of undeclared means of payment across the border, which is 10,000 euros .

In view of these facts, and in application of Law 10/2010, of 28 April, on the Prevention of Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, as well as Organic Law 4/2015, of 30 March, on the Protection of Public Security, the money seized was seized.

The National Police has reminded citizens of the obligation to declare any movement of cash over 10,000 euros when crossing a border, in accordance with national and EU regulations, as well as the serious legal consequences of non-compliance.