Police seek public's help to find missing girl who may still be Gibraltar or have crossed the border into Spain Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, has not been seen since leaving school at lunchtime on Monday

The police in Gibraltar are asking for help from the general public to find 13-year-old Tiahna de la Rosa, who went missing on Monday 30 January. She was last seen as she left school at lunchtime on that day, and did not return home.

Tiahna may be in Gibraltar or it is possible that she crossed the border into Spain, so the authorities are hoping that everyone will keep their eyes open in case they see her.

Anyone with any information which might possibly be of assistance to their search is asked to ring the RGP on (00 350) 200 72500 or contact them online at www.police.gi/report-online.