Santos with Faith Torres. SUR
Miss Gibraltar heads to Miss World finals in India
Miss Gibraltar heads to Miss World finals in India

Faith Torres is a twenty-three-year-old biomedical assistant

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 16 February 2024, 13:42

The Minister for Culture Christian Santos met with Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres, in his office on Wednesday to wish her luck in the Miss World competition.

Faith, a twenty-three-year-old biomedical assistant, was crowned Miss Gibraltar in 2022.

She is flying to Delhi in India to take part in the 72nd Miss World pageant which will be held in the Jio World Convention Centre.

Thirty-three contestants are taking part in the event on 9 March.

