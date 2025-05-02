Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Prof John Cortes (3L). SUR
Minster Cortes addresses environment event at the House of Lords
Gibraltar Government

Minster Cortes addresses environment event at the House of Lords

The event also featured speakers including Lord Goldsmith, author and campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor, Labour MP Barry Gardiner and Baroness Parminter

SUR in English

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:36

Environment Minister Prof John Cortes spoke at the UK's House of Lords on Tuesday, highlighting Gibraltar's success in nature conservation. Introduced by Lord Zac Goldsmith as a "Legend of Nature Conservation", Cortes shared his lifelong support for the environment and detailed Gibraltar's planning rule requiring new buildings to include swift nesting sites - a measure he championed in the 1990s.

While this has helped protect Gibraltar's swift population, he noted the UK has yet to adopt the approach, despite growing concern over declining numbers.

The event also featured speakers including Lord Goldsmith, author and campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor, Labour MP Barry Gardiner and Baroness Parminter. Cortes said it was "an honour" to present Gibraltar's work and hoped its example would inspire stronger biodiversity protection in the UK.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Occidental Puerto Banús enriches its gastronomic hub with new offerings

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Minster Cortes addresses environment event at the House of Lords