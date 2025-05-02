Minster Cortes addresses environment event at the House of Lords

SUR in English Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:36 Compartir

Environment Minister Prof John Cortes spoke at the UK's House of Lords on Tuesday, highlighting Gibraltar's success in nature conservation. Introduced by Lord Zac Goldsmith as a "Legend of Nature Conservation", Cortes shared his lifelong support for the environment and detailed Gibraltar's planning rule requiring new buildings to include swift nesting sites - a measure he championed in the 1990s.

While this has helped protect Gibraltar's swift population, he noted the UK has yet to adopt the approach, despite growing concern over declining numbers.

The event also featured speakers including Lord Goldsmith, author and campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor, Labour MP Barry Gardiner and Baroness Parminter. Cortes said it was "an honour" to present Gibraltar's work and hoped its example would inspire stronger biodiversity protection in the UK.