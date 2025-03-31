Minister proposes landmark legislation for a smoking-free generation on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 31 March 2025, 20:00 Compartir

Gibraltar's minister for health, care and business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has published a Command Paper outlining draft legislation aimed at creating smoke-free generations, restricting the sale of nicotine products, and banning single-use vapes.

This initiative, first announced by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during the ceremonial opening of parliament and reiterated in his New Year’s message, seeks to bring an end to smoking and nicotine addiction in Gibraltar.

The proposed legislation focuses on three key objectives:

Smoke-free generations - The bill would prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009. This provision would take effect from 1 January 2027, when those affected reach the age of 18.

Ban on single-use vapes - In response to public health and environmental concerns, the draft bill includes a total ban on the sale and advertising of single-use vapes, which are often marketed with appealing packaging and flavours but pose environmental and health risks.

Regulation of nicotine products - The legislation would prohibit the sale of nicotine products to individuals under 18, requiring vendors to verify age and display clear signage at points of sale.

The Government has opened a public consultation period, inviting members of the public to share their views on the proposed changes. Responses can be submitted via email to command.papers@gibraltar.gov.gi or delivered in writing to:

Command Papers Consultation CO2/2025. c/o Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health Ministry for Health, Care and Business, Suite 971, Europort Gibraltar

The deadline for public consultation is Tuesday, 22 April 2025.

Commenting on the proposal, Arias-Vasquez described the Command Paper as "one of the most forward-looking public health proposals our community has ever seen." She added, "It takes bold but necessary steps to safeguard the wellbeing of future generations, protect our environment, and ensure that young people are not drawn into harmful habits. I look forward to hearing from stakeholders, professionals, and the public as we proceed with this important consultation."

This proposed legislation marks a significant step in Gibraltar’s commitment to public health and environmental sustainability, reflecting a global movement towards reducing smoking and nicotine dependency among future generations.