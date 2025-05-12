Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Training nurses. SUR
Minister unveils University of Gibraltar&#039;s cutting-edge nursing simulation suite
Health

Minister unveils University of Gibraltar's cutting-edge nursing simulation suite

The facility has advanced mannequins, engineered to replicate a broad spectrum of clinical scenarios ranging from intubation and catheterisation to emergency response during code blue situations and palliative care

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 12 May 2025, 17:31

Pat Orfila, Minister with responsibility for the University of Gibraltar, has officially inaugurated the institution's state-of-the-art nursing simulation suite, a significant enhancement in the University's capacity to deliver hands-on training for future healthcare professionals. The development of the advanced facility was made possible through the support of the Kusuma Trust.

The newly opened suite features a six-bed hospital ward, a dedicated treatment and triage room and a fully functional shower room designed for patient care training. In addition, there are classrooms equipped with live-streaming capabilities allowing for real-time simulation reviews and analysis. The facility includes two specially designed rooms that simulate home environments, enabling students to develop community nursing and counselling skills in practical, life-like settings.

A key highlight of the simulation suite is its advanced mannequins, engineered to replicate a broad spectrum of clinical scenarios ranging from intubation and catheterisation to emergency response during code blue situations and palliative care. These lifelike models allow nursing students to practice essential techniques safely, build confidence and prepare comprehensively for their professional roles.

The unveiling took place on International Nurses Day, where Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar, emphasised the importance of the suite in advancing the University's mission to provide industry-relevant and globally benchmarked education. "We are committed to working closely with healthcare partners to ensure our graduates are not only highly qualified but also job-ready. This simulation suite lies at the heart of that vision. We are extremely grateful to the Kusuma Trust, whose generous donation will serve generations of nursing and allied health students," she stated.

Minister Orfila also spoke at the event, praising the dedication and resilience of nurses. "Nursing is vocational, extremely demanding, and very hard work. On this International Nurses Day, I take my hat off to all nurses. In the best and in the lowest moments of our lives, you will be our lifelines. There can never be enough nurses, and this simulation suite can go a long way to providing our students with the tools they require to succeed academically and professionally," he said.

The launch of the nursing simulation suite at the University of Gibraltar represents a substantial investment in the future of healthcare education on the Rock, ensuring that the next generation of nurses is equipped with the skills and confidence needed to excel in demanding clinical environments.

