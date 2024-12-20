Man held in Gibraltar after paramedics' vehicle taken

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 20 December 2024, 14:35

A 24-year-old local man was arrested on Wednesday after a Gibraltar Health Authority paramedics' vehicle was stolen, involved in a collision in the Upper Town area and later abandoned.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, attempted unauthorised conveyance and driving under the influence of drugs.

Reports stated that the man also attempted to take an ambulance at the Rock's Saint Bernard's Hospital.