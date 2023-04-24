Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar experienced a power outage on Monday, 24 April (file image) Europa Press
Power restored after major outage plunges Gibraltar into darkness

The problem was caused by a contractor who was working on a high-voltage cable

Anthony Piovesan

Gibraltar

Monday, 24 April 2023, 12:40

Power has been restored across Gibraltar after a major outage plunged the Rock into darkness on Monday.

Gibraltar Electricity Authority revealed the fault, sparked at about 11.30am on Monday, 24 April, was damage caused to a high voltage line by a contractor.

Their latest update about 3.30pm revealed power had been restored to the "majority" of customers affected by the outage. But works were still being undertaken to restore power to the Dockyard road area.

Earlier on Monday the company said: "The fault has been isolated and works are ongoing to restore power as soon and as safely as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to those customers."

The Rock was affected by two major power outages last month. Both occurred within one week of each other.

