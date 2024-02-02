Major Europa Sports Complex upgrade on the way in Gibraltar

Sections
The Europa Sports Complex will be completely upgraded to a UEFA Category 2 Stadium with the installation of a new FIFA quality turf, new maintenance equipment, improved pitch lighting and renovation of indoor technical areas and changing rooms.
The works, which are financed by the Gibraltar Football Association, will start on 29 April and are expected to take five weeks.
