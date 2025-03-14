Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The scene of the crime. SUR
Local Gibraltar man arrested for burglary in Main Street

Local Gibraltar man arrested for burglary in Main Street

The suspect was apprehended just after 2am after police were alerted to a burglary in the street

SUR in English

Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:35

A local man, Nabil Medhurst El Habali, 28, of Road to the Lines, has been charged with burglary following his arrest in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Medhurst was apprehended just after 2am after police were alerted to a burglary in progress at a business on Main Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect was still inside.

Medhurst was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he was charged with burglary.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Local Gibraltar man arrested for burglary in Main Street