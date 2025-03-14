Local Gibraltar man arrested for burglary in Main Street The suspect was apprehended just after 2am after police were alerted to a burglary in the street

A local man, Nabil Medhurst El Habali, 28, of Road to the Lines, has been charged with burglary following his arrest in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Medhurst was apprehended just after 2am after police were alerted to a burglary in progress at a business on Main Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect was still inside.

Medhurst was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he was charged with burglary.