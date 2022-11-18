Literary week sparks plans for a Book Council and shop The event, which was held at the City Hall, proved to be a success

Gibraltar's Literary Week has proved to be another success and at the closing reception at City Hall Professor John Cortes, the Minister for Culture, announced that a Book Council is to be formed and will be led by Gibraltarian author Mark Sanchez.

He also said that his team at the Ministry is working on plans for a bookshop and that efforts will be made to deliver symposiums and promote the work of local authors at international events.

The Literature Week programme saw over a thousand students involved, varied adult audiences and many local authors participating. Discussion, debate, workshops and storytelling were all on the agenda with numerous topics and subjects relating to Gibraltar and further afield part of the conversation. School visits and lectures, 'An Audience With...' sessions, special presentations from international authors, book launches and signings were just some of the highlights of this popular event, which has taken on a new format as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.