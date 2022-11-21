Gibraltar man not laughing after being fined £1,000 for possession of nitrous oxide Acting on information received, the Royal Gibraltar Police found 672 canisters of laughing gas in cardboard boxes in his car

A Gibraltar man has been fined £1,000 after being caught with 672 canisters of nitrous oxide, which is commonly known as laughing gas. Mounir Sahabi, age 24, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited import and possing 10.77 grammes of cannabis, for which he received a fine of £300.

The police say the gas canisters had a street value of approximately £560 and the cannabis of £54.

Sahabi was arrested in August, when Royal Gibraltar Police officers, acting on information received, approached him as he was sitting in a VW Golf in Grand Parade Car Park. They found the cannabis in his trouser pockets and the nitrous oxide canisters were in two cardboard boxes on the back seat of the ca

Nitrous oxide canisters are not listed as controlled drugs in the Drugs Misuse Regulations but their possession is restricted under the Imports and Exports Act.

The Gibraltar government is currently in the process of amending the legislation to include such canisters as a controlled drug on the list.