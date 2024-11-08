Latest Covid-19 vaccination campaign begins in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:12

The Gibraltar Health Authority started its Covid-19 vaccine campaign for 2024 on Tuesday this week.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be available to persons over the age of 50, those with a long-term health condition or with significant contact or caring responsibilities as well as pregnant women.

For an appointment call 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Both the Covid-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time.