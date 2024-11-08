Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Europa Press
Latest Covid-19 vaccination campaign begins in Gibraltar
Health

Latest Covid-19 vaccination campaign begins in Gibraltar

The jab will be available to persons over the age of 50, those with a long-term health condition or with significant contact or caring responsibilities as well as pregnant wome

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:12

The Gibraltar Health Authority started its Covid-19 vaccine campaign for 2024 on Tuesday this week.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be available to persons over the age of 50, those with a long-term health condition or with significant contact or caring responsibilities as well as pregnant women.

For an appointment call 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Both the Covid-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets
  2. 2 On the mountain roads inland from the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed
  4. 4 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  5. 5 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  6. 6 Critical situation following the devastating flooding in Valencia: the great swamp of Paiporta
  7. 7 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  8. 8 Valencia begins to slowly pick up the pieces after deadly 'Dana' storm
  9. 9 Southern Spain, the perfect place to work remotely
  10. 10 Fuengirola promotes local NGOs with second-hand charity market

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Latest Covid-19 vaccination campaign begins in Gibraltar