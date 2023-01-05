King's New Year Honours list includes two Gibraltarians

Two Gibraltarians have been granted awards in the New Year Honours list: Rosemarie Suissa, manager of the Primary Care Centre, receives an OBE and Daniel D'Amato, Gibraltar's representative in Brussels, an MBE.

In a press release congratulating the two recipients, the government said Daniel D'Amato took over the Brussels office at a challenging time, not least because of Brexit and its related difficulties, and has been working closely with them on the negotiations for Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

Gibraltar Awards

Four recipients of Gibraltar Awards, which are granted by the Governor on behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, were also announced: María del Lourdes Bocarisa for services to Girl Guiding; Stephen John Cumming for services to TV production and documentary filmmaking; Ahmed Ben Tahayekt for services to the Governor and Commander in Chief; and Edgar Antonio Triay for services to people with hearing disabilities.