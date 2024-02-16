Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Jailed for money laundering in Gibraltar
Crime

Jailed for money laundering in Gibraltar

The woman, an in-house accountant for a local company, was found to have made 67 unauthorised transactions from clients' accounts

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 16 February 2024, 13:45

Compartir

A sixty-six-year-old British national was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment on charges of fraud and 20 months on charges relating to money laundering on Tuesday this week.

The woman, an in-house accountant for a local company, was found to have made 67 unauthorised transactions from clients' accounts between August 2022 and April 2023. As a result, the company lost almost 44,000 pounds.

She has already spent seven months on remand so will be imprisoned for another 13 months.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  2. 2 SUR in English real estate roundtable - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle
  3. 3 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  4. 4 Stepson of Marbella mayor faces 22 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe
  5. 5 In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms
  6. 6 Viral video: Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain?
  7. 7 Almost half of all new residents who moved to Andalucía last year chose Malaga
  8. 8 More than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer in Spain overcome the disease
  9. 9 These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards
  10. 10 'You have a fine pending payment': The SMS text message traffic authorities in Spain are urging you to ignore

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad