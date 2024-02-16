Jailed for money laundering in Gibraltar

Sections
Friday, 16 February 2024, 13:45
A sixty-six-year-old British national was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment on charges of fraud and 20 months on charges relating to money laundering on Tuesday this week.
The woman, an in-house accountant for a local company, was found to have made 67 unauthorised transactions from clients' accounts between August 2022 and April 2023. As a result, the company lost almost 44,000 pounds.
She has already spent seven months on remand so will be imprisoned for another 13 months.
