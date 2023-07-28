Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The awareness day demonstrated how these defibrillators should be used. SUR
Hope Charity Trust funds community defibrillators in Gibraltar

Hope Charity Trust funds community defibrillators in Gibraltar

The equipment can be accessed by members of the public and used safely and successfully by people with no specific training

Gibraltar

Friday, 28 July 2023, 17:14

The Gibraltar Health Authority has purchased 20 new Automated External Defibrillators (AED's) for the local community which will provide improved and modern AED's located in different sites throughout Gibraltar.

The purchase of these 20 new AEDs has only been possible through a donation by the trustees of the Hope Charity Trust, represented by Mr Charles Bottaro, who have funded the entire cost of providing them.

In order to give an opportunity for people to familiarise themselves with these devices, the GHA held an awareness day on Wednesday 26 July and future awareness sessions are being organised across the community.

The GHA announced that the equipment can be accessed by members of the public and used safely and successfully by people with no specific training.

