Homeless man jailed for stealing over £90,000 of jewellery from Gibraltar shop

A local homeless man, Riyen Lea, has been jailed for 20 weeks after stealing £91,210 of gold chains from a jewellery shop on Main Street in Gibraltar.

Just after 2pm last Saturday, Lea entered Essardas Luxury and asked staff if he could view some gold chains within the price range of £6,000 to £7,000. While viewing a roll of 30 gold chains, he suddenly snatched it from the owner's hands, causing one of the chains to break and fall to the floor. He then ran out of the shop in the direction of Casemates Square. Several shop workers chased after him.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers found Lea trying to hide inside Ince's House. He had several gold chains hanging out of his clothing and was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was later charged with the theft of 29 gold chains, which were all recovered.