HMS Richmond stops off in Gibraltar on the way to Red Sea

HMS Richmond, a type 23 frigate originally designed to hunt submarines but which now takes on a more varied role within the Royal Navy, arrived at the naval base in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

It left its home port in Devonport, UK, at the beginning of January to start deployment in the Red Sea.

The warship will be taking on stores and refuelling before heading across the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, via the Suez Canal, and joining other forces already operating in the region to help safeguard shipping.