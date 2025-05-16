Heritage week hailed a success

Heritage week
Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:47
Heritage Week, organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, captivated the public with a diverse programme.
Highlights included school tours of Main Street, an 80th VE Day ceremony, Victorian-era re-enactments and WWII Tunnels visits.
Minister for Culture Christian Santos said the week had been a "resounding success".
