Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the parades that took place during the week. SUR
Heritage week hailed a success
Heritage week

Heritage week hailed a success

Highlights included school tours of Main Street, an 80th VE Day ceremony, Victorian-era re-enactments and WWII Tunnels visits

SUR in English

Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:47

Heritage Week, organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, captivated the public with a diverse programme.

Highlights included school tours of Main Street, an 80th VE Day ceremony, Victorian-era re-enactments and WWII Tunnels visits.

Minister for Culture Christian Santos said the week had been a "resounding success".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  3. 3 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  7. 7 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  8. 8 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
  9. 9 Benalmádena promotes historic sites with new selfie points
  10. 10 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Heritage week hailed a success