Gustavo Bacarisas book launch on the Rock to coincide with key events

Book launch
Gibraltar
Friday, 9 May 2025, 15:10
Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched Gustavo Bacarisas, a children's book written and illustrated by Shane Dalmedo that celebrates the life and legacy of the Gibraltar artist.
The release coincides with VE Day 80, Heritage Week and the 10th Anniversary of the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.
The Gibraltar Academy of Performing Arts will perform an adaptation of the book on the afternoon of 9 May.
