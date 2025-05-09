Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Gustavo Bacarisas book launch on the Rock to coincide with key events
Book launch

Gustavo Bacarisas book launch on the Rock to coincide with key events

The children's book, written and illustrated by Shane Dalmedo, celebrates the life and legacy of the Gibraltar artist

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 9 May 2025, 15:10

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched Gustavo Bacarisas, a children's book written and illustrated by Shane Dalmedo that celebrates the life and legacy of the Gibraltar artist.

The release coincides with VE Day 80, Heritage Week and the 10th Anniversary of the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

The Gibraltar Academy of Performing Arts will perform an adaptation of the book on the afternoon of 9 May.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  2. 2 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime
  4. 4 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  5. 5 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  6. 6 Erasmus students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland
  7. 7 Costa del Sol canine unit is among top dogs in national championship
  8. 8 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April
  9. 9 Mijas Pueblo tourist office launches latest exhibition to promote local talent
  10. 10 Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gustavo Bacarisas book launch on the Rock to coincide with key events