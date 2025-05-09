Gustavo Bacarisas book launch on the Rock to coincide with key events

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 9 May 2025, 15:10 Compartir

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched Gustavo Bacarisas, a children's book written and illustrated by Shane Dalmedo that celebrates the life and legacy of the Gibraltar artist.

The release coincides with VE Day 80, Heritage Week and the 10th Anniversary of the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

The Gibraltar Academy of Performing Arts will perform an adaptation of the book on the afternoon of 9 May.