Gibraltar man found guilty of 15 counts of sexual activity with children under the age of 16 The 68-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting two girls aged between 13 and 15 and will be sentenced on Monday 7 November

A Gibraltar man has been found guilty of 15 counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 by the Magistrates Court. James Alman, 68, is due to be sentenced on Monday 7 November.

The incidents involved two girls who were aged between 13 and 15 when the offences took place between 2006 and 2010.

The Royal Gibraltar Police began to investigate in January 2019 after detectives from the Safeguarding Team received a report about the alleged assaults. As a result, Alman was interviewed and later summonsed to the Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, who leads the RGP’s Safeguarding Team, said they were pleased to hear that Alman had been found guilty of all 15 charges. "We hope this will allow the victims and their families to have some closure," he said.