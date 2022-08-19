Growing concern among the public over drink-driving Arrests are made most weeks and several drivers have been banned and fined by the magistrates court

There is concern in Gibraltar that drink-driving is becoming an increasing problem, as arrests are made nearly every week and a number of people have been banned from driving by the magistrates court after testing far above the legal alcohol limit.

This week three more offenders were banned by the court for different lengths of time, after their behaviour aroused suspicion and they were breathalysed during the night-time hours.

One is a 44-year-old man, who had been stopped at 2am when a police patrol saw his vehicle swerving repeatedly in Line Wall Road. He has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £400.

A 42-year-old woman was also banned for 12 months and ordered to do 100 hours of community work, after the car she was driving crashed into scaffolding just after 1am. A witness reported the incident, and as the police arrived she was driving away from the scene.

The third case heard this week was a woman, 26, who was spotted riding a motorcycle and swerving from side to side along Glacis road at 5am. She has been banned for six months and given a £400 fine.