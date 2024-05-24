Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:53 | Updated 11:25h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar Government met this morning, Friday 24 May, with members of the borders and coastguards and workers union Unite to discuss the industrial action planned for today.

All members agreed to de-escalate the situation and to hold monthly meetings with a view to solving their concerns about health and safety at Gibraltar Airport, including adequate provision of rest areas.

The Gibraltar government said that it had already started an independent process to review health and safety in response to the threat of action.