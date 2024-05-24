Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar border crossing. SUR
Gibraltar government&#039;s last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock
Industrial action

Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock

The union representing border and coastguard workers had planned strike action today as it says its members are concerned about health and safety at the airport

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:53

The Gibraltar Government met this morning, Friday 24 May, with members of the borders and coastguards and workers union Unite to discuss the industrial action planned for today.

All members agreed to de-escalate the situation and to hold monthly meetings with a view to solving their concerns about health and safety at Gibraltar Airport, including adequate provision of rest areas.

The Gibraltar government said that it had already started an independent process to review health and safety in response to the threat of action.

