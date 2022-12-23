Government reminder about drone regulations on Rock Anyone buying a UAV (drone) and wishing to use it in the open air in Gibraltar, needs to be aware of the legal requirements to operate it

The Gibraltar government has issued a warning to anyone operating small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), which are otherwise known as drones.

It says that unauthorised use of UAVs in Gibraltar "can pose risks to aircraft operating from the airport, danger to the public when operated in or over the urban environment, and create an environmental threat to breeding birds and macaques. The person controlling a small UAV is fully responsible for the safe operation of any flight. Hence anyone buying a UAV and wishing to use it in the 'open air' in Gibraltar, needs to be aware of the legal requirements to operate it".

These requirements can be found on the Government of Gibraltar website, but in essence anyone flying a drone outside must have insurance, written permission from the Director of Civil Aviation (DCA) and, if the UAV weighs more than 250 grammes, prove that they are competent to fly it. Rules also apply as to where drones can and cannot be flown.

Anyone failing to comply will be subject to fines of up to £1,000.