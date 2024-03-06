Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality holds events to mark Women's Day

Myrto Kaltsidou Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 16:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality has announced that it will be holding several events to mark International Women's Day. The first of these has already taken place this past Monday, and was a panel discussion with the theme, Inspire Inclusion, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) have also organised three performances of the play La Maleta (The Suitcase). This is an interactive show that explores the identity of Gibraltarian women and which pays particular tribute to the generation who lived through the evacuation in the Second World War.

In May 1940, the British government ordered all women, children, the elderly and infirm in Gibraltar to evacuate, so that troops could move in to protect it from Hitler and Franco. The first group of evacuees were taken to French Morocco, the nearest Allied country, but France soon capitulated, so Gibraltarians suddenly found themselves on enemy soil. Forced onto British ships, they were taken to the UK on a 16-day journey and many remained in London until the end of the war. The repatriation process was long, and it took Gibraltar authorities until 1951 to bring them all home.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos said last week, "I want to thank the Garrison Library and GAMPA, who have worked with us to create events that will prove to be thought provoking and inspire positive action." He added, "I would like to take this opportunity to encourage and invite boys and men to be part of these celebratory events and more importantly to be part of the conversation around gender equality and women's rights. We all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable society."

Performances of La Maleta at the GEMA gallery Thursday 7 March 8:30pm

Friday 8 March 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Tickets can be purchased on buytickets.gi.