Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Evacuation memorial, Gibraltar. SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s Ministry of Equality holds events to mark Women&#039;s Day
Women's Day

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality holds events to mark Women's Day

Events include a performance entitled La Maleta (The Suitcase) which pays tribute to the generation of Gibraltarian women who lived through the evacuation during the Second World War

Myrto Kaltsidou

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 16:02

Compartir

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality has announced that it will be holding several events to mark International Women's Day. The first of these has already taken place this past Monday, and was a panel discussion with the theme, Inspire Inclusion, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) have also organised three performances of the play La Maleta (The Suitcase). This is an interactive show that explores the identity of Gibraltarian women and which pays particular tribute to the generation who lived through the evacuation in the Second World War.

In May 1940, the British government ordered all women, children, the elderly and infirm in Gibraltar to evacuate, so that troops could move in to protect it from Hitler and Franco. The first group of evacuees were taken to French Morocco, the nearest Allied country, but France soon capitulated, so Gibraltarians suddenly found themselves on enemy soil. Forced onto British ships, they were taken to the UK on a 16-day journey and many remained in London until the end of the war. The repatriation process was long, and it took Gibraltar authorities until 1951 to bring them all home.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos said last week, "I want to thank the Garrison Library and GAMPA, who have worked with us to create events that will prove to be thought provoking and inspire positive action." He added, "I would like to take this opportunity to encourage and invite boys and men to be part of these celebratory events and more importantly to be part of the conversation around gender equality and women's rights. We all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable society."

Performances of La Maleta at the GEMA gallery

  • Thursday 7 March 8:30pm

  • Friday 8 March 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Tickets can be purchased on buytickets.gi.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Airline in Spain allows passengers to pass through security checkpoints and board planes with facial recognition
  2. 2 Junta to provide 'maximum protection' to Malaga's newly discovered La Araña cave for its high geological value
  3. 3 Work nearly complete to provide 25 per cent of Malaga's water supply from underground
  4. 4 Mother and stepfather arrested in Spain for trying to marry off 12-year-old girl for 3,000 euros
  5. 5 New owners found for struggling Costa del Sol football club
  6. 6 Owner of Benalmádena workshop arrested for illegal shipment of military vehicle parts to Saudi Arabia
  7. 7 Costa del Sol is going up in the world and poised to have largest open-air climbing wall in Spain
  8. 8 Protest group against Malaga port hotel skyscraper appeals for funds to go to court
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town to extend popular service for people with disabilities
  10. 10 From invention to circus: how the British helped Spain's film industry

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad