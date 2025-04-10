Gibraltar's department of education posts details of teaching jobs in UK, Overseas Territories and Morocco

SUR in English Gibraltar Thursday, 10 April 2025, 13:17 Compartir

Gibraltar's Department of Education is taking steps to address teacher shortages in the UK, UK Overseas Territories and Morocco by facilitating recruitment efforts. In particular, Morocco is experiencing a growing demand for teachers who can instruct in English as the country’s education system increases its use of the language.

This initiative follows discussions between Gibraltar’s Minister for Education, John Cortes, and UK Education Minister Stephen Morgan, as well as meetings with Younes Shaimi, the Secretary General of the Moroccan Ministry for Education and Sport. Additional consultations have been held with leaders from the UK Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar has a number of highly qualified teaching professionals, some of whom remain without regular work and are on supply lists. To support these teachers, the Government has agreed to circulate job vacancies across its supply lists, offering new opportunities in schools abroad.

Teachers who apply for and secure positions through this programme will remain on the Government’s supply list, preserving their eligibility for permanent roles back in Gibraltar. The Government believes this initiative will provide valuable experience for teachers wishing to broaden their careers, rather than remain in non-teaching positions or without employment altogether.

The vacancies circulated so far include teaching positions at The John Wallis Church of England Academy in the UK, The Everest School in Tangier and opportunities in Tristan da Cunha. Interest has also been expressed by schools in the Falkland Islands and additional institutions in Morocco.