Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
John Cortes, Minister for Education (r). SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s department of education posts details of teaching jobs in UK, Overseas Territories and Morocco
Employment

Gibraltar's department of education posts details of teaching jobs in UK, Overseas Territories and Morocco

The government on the Rock has agreed to circulate job vacancies across its supply lists, offering new opportunities in schools abroad

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 13:17

Gibraltar's Department of Education is taking steps to address teacher shortages in the UK, UK Overseas Territories and Morocco by facilitating recruitment efforts. In particular, Morocco is experiencing a growing demand for teachers who can instruct in English as the country’s education system increases its use of the language.

This initiative follows discussions between Gibraltar’s Minister for Education, John Cortes, and UK Education Minister Stephen Morgan, as well as meetings with Younes Shaimi, the Secretary General of the Moroccan Ministry for Education and Sport. Additional consultations have been held with leaders from the UK Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar has a number of highly qualified teaching professionals, some of whom remain without regular work and are on supply lists. To support these teachers, the Government has agreed to circulate job vacancies across its supply lists, offering new opportunities in schools abroad.

Teachers who apply for and secure positions through this programme will remain on the Government’s supply list, preserving their eligibility for permanent roles back in Gibraltar. The Government believes this initiative will provide valuable experience for teachers wishing to broaden their careers, rather than remain in non-teaching positions or without employment altogether.

The vacancies circulated so far include teaching positions at The John Wallis Church of England Academy in the UK, The Everest School in Tangier and opportunities in Tristan da Cunha. Interest has also been expressed by schools in the Falkland Islands and additional institutions in Morocco.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  2. 2 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  4. 4 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community
  6. 6 Avilés Digital Dental Clinic: guaranteed to restore your smile even in the most complex cases
  7. 7 Age Concern Marbella postpones its spring fashion show lunch
  8. 8 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros renews its Home insurance with new covers and services in English, French or German

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar's department of education posts details of teaching jobs in UK, Overseas Territories and Morocco