Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s Christmas Fair opens next Friday
Christmas

Gibraltar's Christmas Fair opens next Friday

Held in John Mackintosh Square, it will open on 22 November at 7.30pm with free rides on the day

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 15 November 2024, 16:18

As part of this year's Christmas Wonderland organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), the Christmas Fair in John Mackintosh Square will open on Friday 22 November at 7.30pm.

The rides will be free on this day.

From Saturday 23 November 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025, the Fair will be open from 12pm to 7pm daily and all rides will be priced at £3.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Video: The trail of destruction from the latest 'Dana' storm to hit Malaga province, as seen from the air
  2. 2 British couple left homeless after floods in Malaga destroyed the caravan they lived in
  3. 3 Hundreds of tourists evacuated as Malaga river burst its banks following latest 'Dana' storm
  4. 4 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  5. 5 This is the moment a river in the Axarquía burst its banks as torrential rains continue across Malaga province
  6. 6 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  7. 7 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  8. 8 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  9. 9 Decapitated 'trophy' mountain goat found in Granada natural park
  10. 10 Fuengirola Local Police incorporate hybrid off-road SUVs to fleet of patrol vehicles

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar's Christmas Fair opens next Friday