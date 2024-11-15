Gibraltar's Christmas Fair opens next Friday

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 15 November 2024, 16:18

As part of this year's Christmas Wonderland organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), the Christmas Fair in John Mackintosh Square will open on Friday 22 November at 7.30pm.

The rides will be free on this day.

From Saturday 23 November 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025, the Fair will be open from 12pm to 7pm daily and all rides will be priced at £3.