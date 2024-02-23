Gibraltar's Chief Secretary in high-level meetings in London

SUR in English Friday, 23 February 2024, 14:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Chief Secretary of the Gibraltar Government, Glendon Martinez, travelled to London this week for a series of high-level meetings.

He met with several UK parliamentarians to discuss various subjects such as initiatives and Gibraltar's vision for 2024 and the modernisation of the Civil service.

Martinez said: "This was an excellent opportunity to meet with senior UK civil servants and parliamentarians to network and familiarise myself with the work that each of them is doing in relation to Gibraltar."