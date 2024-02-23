Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Glendon Martinez in his office. Gibraltar Government
Gibraltar&#039;s Chief Secretary in high-level meetings in London
Gibraltar

Gibraltar's Chief Secretary in high-level meetings in London

He met with several UK parliamentarians to discuss various subjects such as initiatives and Gibraltar's vision for 2024

Friday, 23 February 2024, 14:49

The Chief Secretary of the Gibraltar Government, Glendon Martinez, travelled to London this week for a series of high-level meetings.

He met with several UK parliamentarians to discuss various subjects such as initiatives and Gibraltar's vision for 2024 and the modernisation of the Civil service.

Martinez said: "This was an excellent opportunity to meet with senior UK civil servants and parliamentarians to network and familiarise myself with the work that each of them is doing in relation to Gibraltar."

