The award winners pictured together. SUR
Gibraltar's arts and culture awards highlight achievement, ability and talent

Gibraltar's arts and culture awards highlight achievement, ability and talent

This year's Cultural Awards in Gibraltar took place on Thursday 29 November, broadcasted live on GBC

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 1 December 2023, 16:05

Gibraltar Cultural Services announced the results of this year's Cultural Awards at a Gala event at The Sunborn Hotel which was broadcast live by GBC on 29 November.

The awards aim to celebrate Gibraltar's arts and culture, looking at the achievements and successes of individuals and groups. These awards recognise and highlight potential, ability and talent, whilst at the same time supporting the community's artistic and cultural development.

Award winners were: Louis Emmett-Stern (Special Recognition Award); Nichola Raggio (Youth Award: 21 and under); Luna Lee (Rising Star Award); Shane Dalmedo (Senior Award: 22 and over); GAMPAand the Parasol Foundation for the International Women's Day project (Best Educational Project); Simon Bolland (Cultural Ambassador Award) and Christian Hook (Extraordinary Achievement Award).

