Minister for Youth, Steve Linares at the event. SUR
Gibraltar Youth Service holds special day for its anniversary

The aim of the event was to demonstrate what working with young people is about and what is on offer for them

SUR in English

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:00

As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, the Gibraltar Youth Service held a special Youth Day last week attracting many young people to the varied programme of events on offer.

The event, organised by the Dolphins youth club teenage members, was officially opened by the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.

The aim was to demonstrate what working with young people is about and what is on offer for them. The event was supported by numerous organisations including Girlguiding Gibraltar, Clubhouse Gibraltar, The Nautilus Project, Muslim Youth Group and Scout Association among others.

For further information and details about the Youth Service please visit their website: www.youth.gi or email MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi

